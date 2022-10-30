During the 2022 summer transfer window, Real Madrid tried to sign Raheem Sterling, but the Englishman was stolen by Chelsea and here's the real reason why he didn't sign with the Spanish side.

Real Madrid's reason why they couldn't sign Raheem Sterling last summer

Raheem Sterling had a terrific run with Manchester City, but in 2022 both parties decided to end their relationship. Of course the best teams around the world tried to sign him, including Real Madrid, but it was not going to be easy.

At the end, the English forward surprised everybody when he decided to join Chelsea, Manchester City's rivals in the Premier League. Then it was revealed that Real Madrid also made an approach for him, but they were unable to include him to their squad.

Raheem Sterling is a non-EU player and this year Real Madrid had all the spots occupied for them. Unfortunately, this was the reason why the Englishman couldn't wear white in 2022 as it was reported that they had prepared a huge offer for him.

But now things have changed for the Merengues. Rodrygo and Eder Militao just received their Spanish passports and now there are two spots available for non-EU players. According to AS, this would open the path for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid soon as the English midfielder is their top target for the winter transfer window.