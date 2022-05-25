The 2021-2022 Champions League final will be played between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 28th at the Stade de France, located in the town of Saint-Denis. The UCL final ball will not be for sale. Check out here why the 2021-2022 Champions League Final ball has 'Peace' written on it.

The Champions League is the best club-level tournament in world soccer. Since the 1999 edition, thirty-two teams participate in it, with UEFA's new decision, 36 teams will compete as of the 2024-2025 edition, but only one team is crowned champion.

The 2021-2022 Champions League final will be played between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 28th at 12:00 pm (PT) / 2:00 pm (CT) / 3:00 pm (ET). The Stade de France, located in the town of Saint-Denis, will be the place where El Merengue will have the chance to conquer their fourteenth UCL or for Liverpool to equal AC Milan with seven wins.

What is certain is that each Champions League final is unique and, for this reason, Adidas designed a ball that will only be used in the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Why does the 2021-2022 Champions League final ball have "PEACE" written in the center?

This is why the 2021-2022 Champions League Final ball has 'Peace' written on it

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the midst of a war that has been raging since February, the sport has been united in its condemnation of violent actions. And in its most important game of the season, the event will call for harmony through the ball that will be used on the pitch at the Stade de France.

That's why in the center of the ball it can be read “мир/ PEACE”. In this context, Adidas explained the reason for the use of those words: “Placed on the ball in bold lettering as a statement from UEFA, ‘мир’ in Cyrillic script can be translated as 'peace', which sits above the word in English – PEACE. The ball is designed to carry a simple message of peace, belonging, and hope that will be passed from player to player with every kick of the ball and beyond the Stade de France to the furthest corners of the world. The broader design of the ball is noticeably devoid of color, featuring pure white panels to symbolize truce and unity”.

The design was to demonstrate support for the people affected by the war and to show their opposition to the war. It should be recalled that the Champions League Final was originally scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, Russia, but due to the Russian invasion, UEFA decided to move the final to France.

The UCL final ball will not be for sale. Instead, the match ball will be auctioned after the game with the proceeds going to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution.