It’s safe to say that the entrance of Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia was a game-changer. Competitors have responded by signing their own superstars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves, and it seems that the trend will continue.

Due in large part to the Portuguese veteran, the Saudi Pro League has received widespread media coverage. All teams in the league are competing to sign the best players by providing unprecedented salaries and benefits.

The league hopes to lure A-list players who aren’t getting much playing time in Europe by guaranteeing them significant playing time and paying them handsomely for their services. There have been whispers that a number of other high-profile players, like Chelsea trio Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Hakim Ziyech, as well as Marcelo Brozovic, are on the verge of moving to the Kingdom.

Report: Antoine Griezmann could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

According to rumors, Antoine Griezmann‘s agents have talked with Al-Nassr about joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. A contract to bring the 2018 World Cup champion to Riyadh has reportedly been discussed between the club and the player’s agency, Foot Mercato say.

With financial difficulties plaguing his present team, Atletico Madrid, a transfer might be on the cards. Currently, Griezmann’s annual salary at the Metropolitano is around €7 million. The Spanish club’s hopes of adding depth this summer would be aided financially by a sale of him.

Despite the French international’s €25 million release clause, Al-Nassr will likely show no reluctance to sign him. But it’s believed that getting the player on board with the transfer might still be difficult.