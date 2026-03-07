Trending topics:
mls

How many fans are attending DC United vs Inter Miami in Baltimore today on 2026 MLS Matchday 3?

DC United face Inter Miami for Matchday 3 of the 2026 MLS season in Baltimore, where anticipation is at a fever pitch for Lionel Messi’s appearance at M&T Bank Stadium.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Kye Rowles of D.C. United and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesKye Rowles of D.C. United and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

DC United host Inter Miami in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for a high-profile Matchday 3 fixture. The primary draw of the evening is Lionel Messi, whose presence continues to drive massive attendance figures at every venue he visits.

With Messi expected to be in the starting XI this afternoon, Baltimore is bracing for a massive crowd. According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, the club is expecting a complete sell-out of the 71,000-capacity stadium.

Atmospheres on this scale have become the standard whenever the Argentine icon travels with Inter Miami. In fact, during the season opener against LAFC at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, a crowd of 75,673 fans marked the second-highest attendance in MLS history and set a new record for an opening day.

Advertisement

Inter Miami arrive in Baltimore searching for their second consecutive win after defeating Orlando City 4-2 in the Florida Derby. In that match, Messi led the Herons to their first victory of the season with a two-goal brace, including a fantastic free kick strike.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Orlando City. (Getty Images)
Advertisement

The Messi effect

The Messi effect continues to redefine MLS attendance standards as fans across the country flock to see the legendary forward in person. This trend was perhaps most evident on April 27, 2024, when Inter Miami visited the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. That match drew a staggering 65,612 fans, setting a new single-game attendance record for the New England club.

Where to watch DC United vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

see also

Where to watch DC United vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

A similar phenomenon occurred on April 13, 2025, when the Chicago Fire hosted Inter Miami at Soldier Field. The match attracted 62,358 spectators, shattering the Fire’s previous all-time attendance record.

Advertisement

Messi could make history in Baltimore

Aside from the spectacle of the crowd, the match carries significant historic weight. Messi enters today with 898 career goals. A two-goal performance this afternoon would make him only the second player in soccer history—alongside Cristiano Ronaldo—to reach the prestigious 900-goal milestone.

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi clinches historic MLS record with brace for Inter Miami vs DC United
Soccer

Lionel Messi clinches historic MLS record with brace for Inter Miami vs DC United

Where to watch Inter Miami vs DC United live in the USA: 2025 MLS
Soccer

Where to watch Inter Miami vs DC United live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs DC United today, September 20?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs DC United today, September 20?

Not just Lionel Messi: Another Inter Miami star ruled out for upcoming game against DC United
Soccer

Not just Lionel Messi: Another Inter Miami star ruled out for upcoming game against DC United

Better Collective Logo