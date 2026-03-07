How many fans are attending DC United vs Inter Miami in Baltimore today on 2026 MLS Matchday 3?

DC United host Inter Miami in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for a high-profile Matchday 3 fixture. The primary draw of the evening is Lionel Messi, whose presence continues to drive massive attendance figures at every venue he visits.

With Messi expected to be in the starting XI this afternoon, Baltimore is bracing for a massive crowd. According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, the club is expecting a complete sell-out of the 71,000-capacity stadium.

Atmospheres on this scale have become the standard whenever the Argentine icon travels with Inter Miami. In fact, during the season opener against LAFC at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, a crowd of 75,673 fans marked the second-highest attendance in MLS history and set a new record for an opening day.

Inter Miami arrive in Baltimore searching for their second consecutive win after defeating Orlando City 4-2 in the Florida Derby. In that match, Messi led the Herons to their first victory of the season with a two-goal brace, including a fantastic free kick strike.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Orlando City. (Getty Images)

The Messi effect

The Messi effect continues to redefine MLS attendance standards as fans across the country flock to see the legendary forward in person. This trend was perhaps most evident on April 27, 2024, when Inter Miami visited the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. That match drew a staggering 65,612 fans, setting a new single-game attendance record for the New England club.

A similar phenomenon occurred on April 13, 2025, when the Chicago Fire hosted Inter Miami at Soldier Field. The match attracted 62,358 spectators, shattering the Fire’s previous all-time attendance record.

Messi could make history in Baltimore

Aside from the spectacle of the crowd, the match carries significant historic weight. Messi enters today with 898 career goals. A two-goal performance this afternoon would make him only the second player in soccer history—alongside Cristiano Ronaldo—to reach the prestigious 900-goal milestone.