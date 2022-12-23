Argentina has provided a pipeline of talent to Major League Soccer since the league kicked off in 1996. In the last 10 years the number of Argentine players has increased tremendously, here is a list of the top 20 argentines in MLS history!

Argentina is known for its passion for the game of soccer and the world class talent that the country produces. Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Gabriel Batistuta, and Daniel Passarella are just four names of a country that has produced thousands of talented players.

MLS is no exception in seeing this talent, since 1996 in one form or another there have been Argentine players in the league. Originally thought of as a soccer graveyard, for most of its early history, there were only a handful of players from Argentina in MLS. With the signing of Guillermo Barros Schelotto in 2007, all that changed, as more eyes turned to watch the league many other players came and followed Schelotto on an American journey.

In the last 10 years, the number of players from Argentina jumped from 15 to up to 50 players at one point, with more players rumored to be coming. The Argentine well has not dried up at all for MLS teams, but who are the best of the best? Well, we took into account all the eras in the league and we have come up with the 20 best Argentine players in MLS history!

Emanuel Reynoso

Talent, vision, passing, Emanuel Reynoso has it all and has been a blockbuster signing for the Loons. At times he has not had the proper supporting cast around him to truly elevate Minnesota United to an MLS Cup contender but he is without question one of the best players in the league.

Gustavo Bou

The former Racing Club striker came to the New England Revolution looking to be that top striker, and in a way he is. 37 goals in 81 games Bou has been huge in the New England attack and has scored some screamers.

Luciano Acosta

In his two stints in MLS Luciano Acosta has shown his talent and abilities, first with DC United scoring 21 goals in 95 games and almost getting a transfer to PSG. Now with FC Cincinnati Acosta has been one of the league’s brightest stars.



Diego Soñora

In 1996 a very young MLS was able to sign the captain of Boca Juniors, Diego Soñora, a talented right back, "Chiche'' played for the Dallas Burn, MetroStars, DC United, and Tampa Bay Mutiny in his many stints in MLS. Soñora was a three-time All-Star in the first three years in the league.

Matías Laba

Sometimes defensive positions don’t get the love they deserve, but Matías Laba was a steady and talented holding midfielder and was a rock in the middle for the all too inconsistent Vancouver Whitecaps. Laba was the league leader in tackles in 2014 and played over 100 games for the Whitecaps. He left to return to Argentina after an ACL injury limited his action near the end of his MLS run.

Leandro González Pírez

Leandro González Pírez was one of the toughest and better defenders in MLS since his arrival in 2017 with Atlanta United and later Inter Miami. Prone to yellow cards, he had very solid seasons before moving to Liga MX in 2019. González Pírez returned to the league in 2020 to play with Inter Miami, where he immediately made an impact helping the team defensively. Argentines in MLS usually play in attacking positions so giving some defenders love isn’t a bad thing.

Gonzalo Higuaín

It took a bit to get started and at times the former Juventus and Real Madrid star looked disinterested, but El Pipita showed his quality during his time at Inter Miami. 29 goals in 67 games, the superstar accepted his bench role when he had to and showed his talent when it mattered most.

Fabián Espíndola

The hot headed Fabián Espíndola was integral in the Real Salt Lake sides of the late 2000s and early 2010’s, winner of MLS Cup in 2009, Espíndola played for three MLS sides and scored 64 goals in 212 games. Known for his ball work and taking on defenders the Argentine was a handful to play against.

Mauro Díaz

The talented Mauro Díaz graced the field for FC Dallas from 2013-2018, Díaz was a great set up man for the Dallas attack, being an MLS best XI in 2016. Unfortunately, Díaz had nagging injuries that would sideline him often, nonetheless he scored 23 goals in 109 games and was later sold to a Saudi club.

Christian Gómez

Gomito came to MLS in 2004 at the tail end of the season and helped DC United win their fourth MLS Cup, after that Christian Gómez was one of the best players in the league at the dawn of the DP era. An attacking midfielder with a knack for goal, Gómez scored some spectacular goals as well as providing assists. Christian Gómez ended his professional career at the age of 44 in his native Argentina.

Mauro Rosales

What a difference a change of scenery makes, Mauro Rosales came to the Sounders after a very rough spell at River Plate and reinvigorated his career. The Argentine midfielder gave the expansion side some veteran experience. Rosales won 1 U.S. Cup and played 64 games for the team. He would later play for Chivas USA, FC Dallas, and the Vancouver Whitecaps where his experience was always a plus.

Sebastián Driussi

Electric, commanding, leader Sebastián Driussi has been one of the biggest signings in the last 5 years in MLS. Sebastián Driussi has been playing at a level where an outgoing transfer is more than likely now and yes even a call up for the World Cup champions could be in order.

Sebastián Blanco

Sebastián Blanco came to the Timbers in 2017 and year after year the dynamic attacking midfielder has gotten better for the Portland side. Blanco was a bit of a hot head, but proper management by his coaches has led to getting the most out of Blanco, at 40 goals in 159 games, he was the MLS is Back MVP. Blanco has become a fan favorite in Portland and an integral part of their attack.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto

Guillermo Barros Schelotto did more than just win an MLS Cup in 2008 with the Columbus Crew, GBS as he is known, helped change the perception of the league down in Argentina. Schelotto was a league MVP, MLS Cup MVP, Sports Illustrated Latino's Sportsman of the Year, and two-time Supporters Shield winner. All roads lead back to Guille when it comes to Argentines in MLS.

Federico Higuaín

Federico Higuaín carried the mantel left behind by Schelotto in Columbus and became a club legend in Ohio with 193 games and 55 goals, some of them were highlight reel plays, Higuaín was one of the best and most dynamic midfielders in MLS. Since his time in Columbus Higuaín made a pit stop in DC United and later with Inter Miami with his brother Gonzalo.

Maxi Moralez

The under the radar signing of Maxi Moralez to NYCFC was received with mixed reviews, well it turned out to be arguably the best move in club history. The little midfielder was nothing but money for City in New York. 26 goals in 162 games, Maxi won MLS Cup and Campeones Cup with NYCFC before returning home to Racing Club in 2023.

Javier Morales

Javier Morales without question is one of the greatest imports in the history of MLS. JaviMo was just made to be the man at RSL. 49 goals in 240 games from 2007 - 2016 Morales became the face of the club, winning MLS Cup in 2009 and being named to the MLS All-Star game on two occasions. Tricky, silky, and confident, the fans in Salt Lake still miss their midfielder maestro.

Valentín Castellanos

Taty or Valentín Castellanos is one of the most significant signings in MLS history. A player that did not come from River Plate, Boca Juniors, or from a European club but rather an obscure signing from Torque in Uruguay. Castellanos won MLS Cup, became the Golden Boot and played his way to the Argentine youth national teams. Now on loan in LaLiga if he transfers for a high fee, it could send a powerful message of the platform MLS could be.

Ignacio Piatti

Maybe the most underrated signing in MLS history, Ignacio Piatti dominated the opposition, scoring 66 goals in 135 games! If Piatti would have played for a bigger market club, maybe he’d be in the running of being a top 5 all-time best MLS player. Piatti was a creator, finisher, and dribbler on an often-weak Montreal Impact, today CF Montreal, side. He was an All-Star three times, best eleven twice, and Montreal MVP 4 times to go along with 3 seasons as the clubs top goal scorer.

Diego Valeri

The standard for Argentine imports is Diego Valeri, what can be said about Valeri which we don’t know. Talented, leader, face of the franchise and the league that is who Valeri was to MLS. 100 goals in 309 games are just numbers, Valeri held the Timbers together, one the field, off the field his family was a part of the Portland scene doing a lot of humanitarian work. A true legend of Portland and MLS. One of the best signings in league history.