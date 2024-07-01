Thiago Almada is set to become the most expensive outgoing transfer in MLS history. The Atlanta United star is finally making his way to Europe via a pit stop in Brazil, with the Argentine World Cup winner set to be sold for well over $20 million.

Thiago Almada set to be the most expensive outgoing transfer in MLS history

In a rarity for Major League Soccer, one of its biggest stars, Thiago Almada, will be sold not to a club, but to Eagle Football Holdings, a trend increasingly seen with conglomerates in the sport of soccer.



Almada’s time in MLS has been excellent, scoring 26 goals and providing 24 assists in 83 games. However, Atlanta United has been on a downward spiral since his arrival, and his sale marks the end of a major signing from South America who would later be sold era.



According to numerous sources, Almada will likely move to Botafogo in Brazil for six months before heading to Europe to join Olympique Lyon in January 2025. The move to Brazil is intended to transition Almada out of the MLS mold before his anticipated big move to Europe.



Where does Almada’s transfer rank in MLS history?



Thiago Almada’s transfer from Atlanta United to Eagle Football Holdings could potentially reach a record fee in MLS history, likely in the $30 million range, consisting of $21 million plus $9 million in add-ons.



Lionel Messi and Thiago Almada celebrate after the penalty shootout win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final

The biggest previous transfers include Miguel Almiron, who moved from Atlanta United to Newcastle for $27 million outright, and Alphonso Davies, who went from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich for $22 million, including add-ons.



Thiago Almada, an Argentine midfielder, is renowned for his exceptional dribbling skills, vision, and ability to create scoring opportunities.