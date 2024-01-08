FIFA will announce the winners of The Best 2023 awards on Monday, January 15, in a ceremony that will be held in London, England. Thibaut Courtois is in the running to win in the goalkeeper category, but he dared to share his thoughts on the best player tier, which has Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe as finalists.

“It’s always great to play against them. In the Champions League, for example, I managed to keep Haaland out, only for his team-mates to go and score all the goals. Mbappe and Messi are both fantastic players too, but I think Haaland deserves the award most because he’s won the Champions League, the English Premier League, the FA Cup, and scored a huge amount of goals. So, he deserves it for me, though the other two have scored a lot of goals as well. We’ll just have to see,” Courtois told FIFA.com.

The three stars had already been involved in a battle for a prestigious award a few months ago, with Messi ultimately getting the upper hand in the 2023 Ballon d’Or vote. However, it’s safe to say the 2022 World Cup gave the Argentine star the edge on that occasion.

That triumph was also the reason Messi emerged victorious in the last edition of The Best last year. Since the upcoming award will consider the player’s performances in 2023, Qatar 2022 will no longer be part of the criteria. Only time will tell whether Haaland or Mbappe dethrone Messi this time.

Courtois mentions all three The Best finalists among toughest players he’s played with and against

Apart from sharing his opinion on the race for The Best award, the Real Madrid goalkeeper made it clear that Haaland, Messi, and Mbappe are among the best players he’s faced – a list that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play with lots of great players and I can’t name just the one. Playing against Cristiano [Ronaldo], Messi, Haaland, Mbappe… There are so many great names you could pick, but it’s not up to me to say. I’ve just been fortunate enough to face some of the greatest names in the game, which is special in itself,” Courtois said.

All the nominees for FIFA The Best Awards 2023

The Best FIFA Men’s finalists

Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

The Best FIFA Women’s finalists

Aitana Bonmati

Linda Caicedo

Jennifer Hermoso

FIFA Puskas’ Award finalists

Julio Enciso

Guilherme Madruga

Nuno Santos

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach finalists

Pep Guardiola

Simone Inzaghi

Luciano Spalletti

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach finalists

Jonatan Giraldez

Emma Hayes

Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper finalists

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper finalists