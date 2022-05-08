Real Madrid won its 35th La Liga title and were awarded 66 million euros for winning the championship. Find out here how much money Real Madrid players will earn for winning La Liga title.

Real Madrid have had a great season. Were crowned La Liga champion with five games to be played, thus achieving the 91st title in the club's history. “This is the greatest joy a player can have. To celebrate with our fans at a game on our field. There is nothing but joy”, said Marcelo, who became the player with the most titles in Real Madrid's history with 24.

In addition to being a reward for their sporting efforts, El Merengue earned a significant sum of money for winning the championship. Besides the financial benefit from winning the tournament, the Spanish league champions also get to play in the Spanish Supercup, which provides another opportunity to win a piece of silverware and of course, more cash.

According to AS, Real Madrid were awarded 66 million euros for winning the championship. But it is well known that clubs reward their players for having achieved their objectives. So, how much money Real Madrid players will earn for winning La Liga title?

How much money Real Madrid players will earn for winning La Liga title?

As reported by 'Mundo Deportivo', the players will receive an extra prize. It is estimated that each of the 25 Real Madrid first-team players will receive a net sum of 500,000 euros for winning La Liga.

This figure could increase If El Merengue emerges champions of the Champions League on May 28 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. If Real Madrid wins the Champions League, the players will receive a prize of 800,000 euros net.

In total, each first-team player could earn 1.3 million euros. The Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, would receive a bonus of close to one million euros for winning both competitions.