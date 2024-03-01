Thomas Müller and Lionel Messi have had great duels at both club and international levels. In fact, the German player is one of the few who can boast a certain mastery over the legend of Inter Miami.

He achieved this many times with Bayern Munich against Barcelona in the Champions League and, in the most memorable moment, during the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

A few months ago, Müller himself made a surprising statement by pointing out that Lionel Messi was a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo. “For me, the best is Messi because he makes you say ‘I go to the stadium for his elegance,’ and at the same time, he is very effective when it comes to scoring goals and achieving records and titles.”

Thomas Müller praises Lionel Messi

Now, Thomas Müller showed his admiration for Leo through a message in X (formerly Twitter). “Well done”, wrote the Bayern Munich star after watching a video of the former Barcelona player with a fan. He even tagged him, although Messi never had an account on that social media platform.

In the particular video, you can see how Messi gives the OK to his famous bodyguard to allow a young Inter Miami fan to approach him. There, he agrees to take a photo and signs the jersey for the fan. A gesture recognized by the German icon.

The rivalry between Thomas Müller and Lionel Messi

When talking about the duels between Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller in their careers, the German player once said: “Things always go well against Messi.” It wasn’t to taunt the legend, but to highlight a reality when it comes to direct confrontations. These two stars faced each other 7 times, with 6 victories for the German and only 1 for the Argentine.

Müller eliminated Leo from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, knocked him out of the 2012-13 Champions League with an aggregate score of 7-0, defeated him in the final of the 2014 World Cup, eliminated him from the 2019-20 Champions League with a crushing 8-2 victory for Bayern and did it again in the 2022-2023 season, with Messi playing for PSG.