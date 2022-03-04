The German head coach arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2021 and despite some criticism for his lineup choices Tuchel has hit it out of the park as Chelsea boss.

Roman Abramovich may be leaving but Thomas Tuchel is not, according to the manager himself. Roman Abramovich’s direct ties to Vladímir Putin has forced the Russian to sell the club amid backlash for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For the 48-year-old coach he is trying to not focus on outside factors but concentrate on the task at hand.

Thomas Tuchel has a contract at Chelsea until 2024, and to say his time at the club has not been successful would be missing the point. Tuchel has led Chelsea to 3 major titles, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup, and most recently Club World Cup.

Now after facing political questions the German is being asked about his future and Thomas Tuchel is not pulling any punches and expressing his desire to stay at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel on leaving Chelsea

"I said many times I love working in the Premier League. I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit… I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully, it continues. There is not an uncertainty, but isn't it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well” Tuchel stated.

The manager went by stating, "He was and is a very passionate owner who cares actually about the team, the club, about the performance. Personally, it is very rare and makes it very special” in regard to outgoing owner Roman Abramovich.

