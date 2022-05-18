Tigres UANL and Atlas will face-off for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals

Tigres UANL will play against Atlas at Estadio Universitario for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This Liga MX Semifinals game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Tigres UANL have dominated Atlas at home. In their last 19 matchups at Estadio Universitario, Tigres UANL have won 9 times while Atlas won 4 times and there has been 6 draws. However, the team managed by Miguel Herrera lost their last game as hosts. It was a 1-0 loss against Cruz Azul at the Quarterfinals stage.

On the other side, Atlas as defending champions seem on point to clinch a second consecutive Liga MX finals. The team managed by Diego Cocca has the 3rd best record as visitors in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX season. Atlas have registered 15 points in 9 matchdays as the visiting team in the regular season.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Date

Tigres UANL and Atlas will face-off at Estadio Universitario on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) for the Second Leg of of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. The winner of this matchup will go either against Pachuca or Club America in the Liga MX Finals.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: How to watch or stream live free in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Tigres UANL and Atlas for the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Second Leg Semifinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.