Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Leagues Cup in your country

Tigres UANL and Monterrey will face each other this Tuesday, August 8 for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The upcoming round of 16 will showcase a highly anticipated match, presenting a fresh chapter in the “Clasico Regiomontano.” This showdown will unite two of the premier teams in the recent seasons of the Mexican league.

Tigres UANL, the reigning champions of Liga MX, will be stepping onto the field with an unwavering resolve to extend their triumphs into the Leagues Cup. Standing opposite them will be Monterrey, a formidable adversary not only in this tournament but also in the domestic league, adding an extra layer of intensity to the encounter.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 PM (August 9)

Belgium: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Egypt: 4:00 AM (August 9)

France: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Germany: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Ghana: 2:00 AM (August 9)

Greece: 5:00 AM (August 9)

India: 7:30 AM (August 9)

Indonesia: 10:00 AM (August 9)

Ireland: 3:00 AM (August 9)

Israel: 5:00 AM (August 9)

Italy: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Malaysia: 10:00 AM (August 9)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 AM (August 9)

New Zealand: 3:00 PM (August 9)

Norway: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Philippines: 10:00 AM (August 9)

Poland: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (August 9)

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 AM (August 9)

Spain: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Sweden: 4:00 AM (August 9)

Switzerland: 4:00 AM (August 9)

UAE: 6:00 AM (August 9)

UK: 3:00 AM (August 9)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues, as well as this Leagues Cup game.