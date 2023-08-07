LAFC and Real Salt Lake face each other in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

One of the primary contenders in the 2023 Leagues Cup are set to compete in their round of 16 match. Los Angeles FC, who secured the MLS championship in 2022, got a direct qualification to the round of 32. In that stage, they demonstrated their credentials as title contenders by securing a resounding 7-1 victory against Mazatlan.

Undoubtedly, their aim now is to maintain this winning momentum. However, a considerably tougher challenge lies ahead. Real Salt Lake, a formidable team within the MLS Western Conference, have exhibited a high level of performance in this tournament. As a result, an intriguing and captivating match is undoubtedly in the offing between these two rivals.

When will LAFC vs Real Salt Lake be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between LAFC and Real Salt Lake will be played this Tuesday, August 8 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between LAFC and Real Salt Lake will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.