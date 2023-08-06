Tigres UANL and Monterrey will face each other in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey in the US on Apple TV]

The round of 16 will feature one of the most interesting games, a new edition of the “Clasico Regiomontano,” which brings together two of the best teams in the Mexican league in recent seasons.

On one hand, it will be Tigres UANL, the reigning champions of Liga MX, who are determined to continue their success in the Leagues Cup. On the other hand, Monterrey, another strong contender not only for this tournament but also for the local one, will be their rivals.

When will Tigres UANL vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will be played this Tuesday, August 8 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.