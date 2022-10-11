Tigres UANL will host Pachuca for their first leg match of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals. Here, check out all you need to know about this match such as date, time and how to watch in the United States.

Tigres UANL and Pachuca will face each other looking for a place in the semifinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs. It’s the fourth time these two teams will meet in this stage of the Playoffs, with Tigres winning the three previous series. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match. You can stream it on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US.

The Universitarios are coming to this match after defeating Necaxa 2-0 in their re-classification match. Meanwhile, Pachuca qualified directly after ending in the fourth place of the table during the regular season.

Pachuca have only lost one of their nine encounters against Tigres, with four victories and four draws. However, they haven’t been able to defeat them in three consecutive matches in the league.

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Date

Tigres UANL and Pachuca will face each other for their first leg match of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals on Thursday, October 13 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León. Then, they will face again on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Tigres UANL vs Pachuca in the US

The first match between Tigres UANL and Pachuca for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.