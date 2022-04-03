Tigre UANL will play against Tijuana this Sunday, April 3, in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Tigres UANL and Tijuana will face each other today, April 3 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are currently the immediate pursuers of the leaders, Pachuca. With 23 points they are only 2 behind the leaders, and that is why in this Matchday they will try to reach the top of the standings, obviously trusting that Pachuca will lose or tie their game against Santos Laguna.

On the Tijuana side, for the moment they are well in the Reclassification zone. However, there are many teams fighting to be in those places, and with very little difference from each other. For that reason, losing could mean losing the Reclassification position, or coming very close to losing it, so it is necessary to obtain points in any way possible.

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, the statistics have been very favorable to Tigres UANL against Tijuana, since in a total of 22 games they have won 12 times, while the "Xolos" have done so in only 3. In addition, there were 7 draws. The last game between the two was on July 26, 2021, with a victory for Tigres by 2-1.

How to watch or live stream Tigres UANL vs Tijuana in the US

The game that will be played today, April 3 at the Estadio Universitario for the Matchday 12 of Liga MX between Tigres UANL and Tijuana will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW.

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tigres UANL are the favorite with 1.55 odds, while Tijuana have 6.00. A draw would result in a 3.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Liga MX games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Tigres UANL 1.55 Tie 3.00 Tijuana 6.00

