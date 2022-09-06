Tijuana will host Chivas for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Find out how to watch the game or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Tijuana and Chivas will face-off at the Caliente Stadium for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura.

Tijuana have got another chance to keep their Reclassification Playoffs spot at the Liga MX standings. However, Xolos have only won once in their last five matchups. In fact, they have a record of 2 losses and 1 draw at home in their last three games.

On the other side, Chivas have an unbeaten streak of 5 games, with four wins and one draw. In fact, under Ricardo Cadena's management, Chivas have lost once as visitors. It was the Matchday 7 game to Mazatlan.

Tijuana vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Tijuana vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Tijuana vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Tijuana will play against Chivas for the 23rd time in Liga MX history. In the last five matchups, Chivas have led the way, with three wins, and two draws. However, Tijuana have won 10 games to Chivas, and have lost in six games.

The last time Tijuana won over Chivas at home, it was a Matchday 1 game in 2018. Since then, these two sides have tied two games, and Chivas have won one game. So, this could be a must-watch game for the unpredictable outcome for this game.

How to watch Tijuana vs Chivas in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura game for Matchday 13 between Tijuana and Chivas will be played on Wednesday, September 3 at 10:05 PM (ET).It will be available in the United States to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options are: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, and FOX Deportes.

Tijuana vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Chivas are most likely to win this game with +145 odds. While, Tijuana are the underdogs with +180 odds to win at home. A draw would make a +220 payout.

