NBA News: San Antonio Spurs face setback with Victor Wembanyama ahead of Thunder matchup

Despite a rocky start to the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the San Antonio Spurs remain optimistic about their future, thanks largely to the impressive performances of Victor Wembanyama. The French center has been a pivotal player, captivating fans with his talent and making a decisive impact in most games. However, the team got disappointing news ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to reporter Matthew Tynan, the San Antonio Spurs have ruled Victor Wembanyama out for Tuesday night’s game vs. the Thunder at the AT&T Center, the second contest of the NBA Cup opening round.

The reason for Wemby’s absence is the same injury that kept him out of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks—a right knee contusion that has hampered his ability to play at full strength. The injury occurred during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, where Wembanyama collided knees with Anthony Davis. Although he was able to return to finish that game, the lingering effects have sidelined him for consecutive matchups.

The importance of Wembanyama

Wembanyama‘s absence leaves a noticeable void for the Spurs. As the team’s leading scorer, he has averaged 22.7 points per game in 13 appearances, ranking 31st in the league. On defense, his impact is equally significant, averaging 8.2 defensive rebounds per game, placing him among the NBA’s top ten in that category.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Paul #3 react to a call in action against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Without their young star, the Spurs have struggled to compete. Saturday’s defeat to Dallas highlighted just how critical Wembanyama is to the team’s success, emphasizing the challenges they face without him on the court.

More injury concerns for the Spurs

Interim coach Mitch Johnson has additional worries beyond Wembanyama’s absence: Shooting guard Devin Vassell is listed as questionable for the Thunder matchup due to left knee soreness. Vassell, 24, has endured a challenging year, following surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot late last season.

If both Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell are unavailable, the San Antonio Spurs will face an uphill battle against a Oklahoma City Thunder team eager to capitalize on their vulnerabilities.

