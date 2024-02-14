Toni Kroos admitted Benjamin Sesko’s disallowed goal for Leipzig should have stood. “It was a goal that should have been given. I can’t find any arguments,“ the Real Madrid midfielder told Prime Video after his team’s 1-0 win in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Less than two minutes into the game, the Bundesliga side broke the deadlock but Sesko was immediately flagged for offside. The decision sparked controversy in world soccer, and Kroos didn’t hesitate to share his true thoughts.

“I think the goal was given offside because Benjamin Hendrichs is in the way but the goalkeeper was far from the ball. This is why I think the goal could stand, yes. Because the goalkeeper won’t reach the ball,” Kroos explained.

Rodrygo appeared to keep Sesko onside, which is why the decision, which stood after VAR review, took many by surprise. The criteria used to disallow the goal was that Hendrichs was obstructing Andriy Lunin. Doing this while being offside is considered positional offside for interfering directly with an opposing player. That’s why VAR approved the assistant’s decision.

Leipzig ironically show frustration with disallowed goal

It didn’t take long for Leipzig to complain about the decision, with their social media team making a hilarious post on X (formerly Twitter). With a simple, five-word message they said enough.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose echoed the club’s social media team and Kroos’ sentiment that Sesko’s goal should have stood. “The end result is a 0-1 defeat after a very courageous performance from the team, with a goal after 2 minutes that, in my opinion, should have counted,” he said.

Real Madrid ended up taking home a 1-0 win thanks to a Brahim Diaz goal after 48′, which gives them a tight advantage ahead of the return leg in Spain. Los Blancos will host Leipzig on March 6 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.