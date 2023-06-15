There are clubs that have a different standard than most. That’s the case for Real Madrid, whose elimination from the Champions League in the semifinals could be seemed as an early one. It was an unforgettable 5-1 combined score against Manchester City.

Los Blancos also finished way behind Barcelona in La Liga. They expect to be back at the top every season, so Karim Benzema’s departure was a hit to their lineup. However, they made a huge move for Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder has been an outstanding player for Borussia Dortmund the last couple of years. Despite being only 19 years old, he also earned a place in the national team. Bellingham is going to share the field with another star like Toni Kroos, who had some strong words for him.

Toni Kroos warns Jude Bellingham by destroying Eden Hazard

A massive investment should be preparing Florentino Perez if he wants Kylian Mbappe. However, he already spent a huge among of money in this market. The reported 103 million euros used to sign Bellingham was an impressive number, but not so much for Kroos.

“We had another player who came for a lot of money and basically let his career die. It was a lot of money, I think everyone would say that wasn’t a good transfer. But let’s be positive”, Kroos said in his podcast in a clear reference to Eden Hazard’s failed stint in Real Madrid.

Hazard was seen as a magnific singing by the team when they got him from Chelsea for €115M in 2019. Although he was only a shade of his best version because of constant injuries. He was able to play 76 games in four years, so the German is trying to make sure the young addition doesn’t get caught up in his price.