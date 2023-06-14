Jude Bellingham becomes sixth English player to join Real Madrid: Who were the others?

Jude Bellingham is FINALLY going to Real Madrid. The deal to bring the England international was reported to have been finalized last week but the announcement was put on hold due to Inter Miami landing Lionel Messi.

Bellingham was on the Spanish giant’s radar for some time and after three solid seasons with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham is set for the challenge of his career. Despite the large transfer fee, Real Madrid are not giving up hopes on landing Kylian Mbappé according to reports.

Bellingham becomes the sixth player from England to play for Real Madrid, with a mixed bag of performances, here is how the other five English players did at Real Madrid.

Laurie Cunningham

The English winger played for Real Madrid from 1979 – 1984, despite that long stay he was loaned out twice and managed 13 goals in 44 league matches. Cunningham captured three titles and at 33 tragically died in a car crash while in Madrid playing for Rayo Vallecano.

Steve McManaman

From 1999-2003 and in an age where it was extremely difficult to see English players away from England, Steve McManaman was a consistent performer for Real Madrid playing in 94 league games and scoring 8 goals. The English star would win six titles which included two Champions Leagues at the dawn of the Galactico era.

David Beckham

No move revolutionized Spanish soccer than seeing David Beckham land at Real Madrid. Beckham was everything Real Madrid could ask for, poster boy, excellent on the pitch, and constant media buzz. Becks would win only two titles but was instrumental in one league before his move to MLS.

Michael Owen

Michael Owen played only one season at Real Madrid scoring 13 goals in 36 games, he was sold to Newcastle after it was evident he would not be a starting player.

Jonathan Woodgate

Jonathan Woodgate played from 2004-2007, he had one of the worst debuts of all time for a new signing, looking out of place and scoring an own goal to boot. After that, little improved yet he managed to stay two seasons and had only 9 appearances.