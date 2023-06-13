The reigning Ligue 1 champions, PSG, have always been determined to protect their star player, Kylian Mbappe, even in the face of lucrative offers to acquire his services. However, there is a possibility that this approach may change in the current transfer market.

Recently, Mbappe decided not to activate the option to extend his contract beyond 2024. Moreover, the way in which he communicated this decision, through an email sent on Monday, did not sit well with the club’s leadership. Consequently, the club’s stance towards the player is shifting.

As a result, the possibility of selling Mbappe is being considered. This is in contrast to the situation in 2021 when transfer rumors circulated but were ultimately denied. The club is now contemplating a potential sale to prevent Mbappe from leaving Paris as a free agent in a year’s time.

Possible destinations for Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has garnered interest from several teams, increasing the likelihood of his potential departure from Paris this summer. One intriguing offer comes from the Saudi Arabian league, although it may be more financially enticing than appealing in terms of sporting prospects.

The Premier League is another possible destination for Mbappe, with both Manchester United and Manchester City expressing interest in the player. Newcastle United, expected to make a strong push next season as they compete in the UEFA Champions League, is also reportedly keen on acquiring Mbappe‘s services.

Rumors have also linked Mbappe to Bayern Munich, as the team seeks to rejuvenate their squad in the upcoming transfer market. However, from an economic standpoint, this move appears difficult. Undoubtedly, the team most prominently favored to sign Mbappe is Real Madrid. They have demonstrated a long-standing interest in the player, and with the departure of Benzema, their desire to secure Mbappe‘s signature has only intensified.