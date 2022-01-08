Almost for sure the best move of the MLS 2022 Transfer Window: Lorenzo Insigne arrives from Napoli to Toronto FC in a 4-year deal. Since its birth U.S League teams have imported several stars from Italian Serie A. Figure out who they are.

The rumors were true: Lorenzo Insigne has become Toronto FC's new player and he will join the MLS team in July. The Italian forward has signed a four-year contract and will receive the highest pay of his career so far according to MLS official website: $15 million yearly (before taxes).

Despite former Italian Toronto player Sebastian Giovinco, about the disadvantages for a European player to come to MLS, Lolo will leave Serie A to start the first soccer adventure outside his country. Previously, he has just worn Cavese, Foggia, Pescara, and his current team Napoli colors.

Lorenzo Insigne has recently won the European Cup with Italy, on which he played a key role for the Azzurra. The 30-year old is just 5,4 tall but he is a skillful and creative forward that usually plays as a winger with constant moves to the center. He has 416 appearances with Napoli and has scored 114 goals so far. Definitely, one of I Partenopei stars and most talented players of Serie A.

Lorenzo Insigne and the rest of the biggest arrivals from Italian Serie A to MLS

Roberto Donadoni. A very talented midfield that was a vital member of Arrigo Sacchi and Carlo Ancelloti's historic AC Milan in the late '80s and early '90s. He has won 3 Champions League and 5 Serie A titles before joining New York Metro Stars in 1996 to be part of the MLS birth. With the new Red Bulls, Donadoni scored just 6 goals in 49 games played.

Marco Di Vaio. A name not as big as Donadoni or Insigne but with a good history in the MLS. Directly from Bologna FC, Di Vaio was signed by Montreal Impact, now CF Montreal, in 2012 and become the first Designated Player of the Canadian franchise. He helped his team to win 2 Canadian Championships and, in the MLS's fields, he achieved 77 appearances and 34 goals.

Sebastian Giovinco. The Atomic Ant is considered a true legend for Toronto FC. Lorenzo Insigne has a hard challenge ahead if he wants to surpass Giovinco's legacy. Coming from mighty Juventus, the 5.3 tall player was a key part to winning the only MLS Cup of the Reds so far. His stats show 125 MLS games played with 73 goals (2015 MLS Golden Boot) and 57 assists.

Blaise Matuidi. The French FIFA World Cup Champion in 2018 left Juventus to move to Inter Miami in 2020. So far, the Octopus performance has been discreet: 47 matches, just 2 goals, and two assists in two seasons. In fact, there are rumors that Matuidi will leave the Herons for the upcoming season.