In a potential blow to Tottenham Hotspur, reports have emerged indicating that the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich might be closer. This development has raised concerns about the future of Tottenham’s most exceptional talent in recent history, who has just one year left on his contract.

Bayern Munich has shown a strong interest in acquiring Kane’s services, prompting them to make an initial offer of €70 million. However, Tottenham swiftly rejected this bid, indicating their determination to retain their prized asset. Despite the rejection, Bayern Munich remains undeterred and maintains their pursuit of the English striker.

The potential loss of Kane to Bayern Munich would undoubtedly leave a significant void in Tottenham’s lineup. As one of the Premier League’s most prolific goal-scorers, Kane’s departure would not only impact the team’s attacking prowess but also leave a lasting impact on the club’s recent history.

Uli Hoeneß Confirms Bayern Munich’s Pursuit of Harry Kane

The ongoing negotiations highlight the increasing likelihood of Kane making a move to Bayern in the upcoming transfer window. Bayern Munich’s confidence in signing Kane is evident as they persist in holding talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. The latest development comes from Bayern chief Uli Hoeneß, who has confirmed the transfer could take place this summer.

“Kane has very clearly signaled his decision. If he keeps his word, we’ll get him. He wants to play in Europe. Tottenham won’t be there next season, unlike our club. He now has another chance to join a top European club. His agents, his father and his brother are very pleasant people. So far, they have always kept their promises. If that continues, it’s okay”, Hoeneß said according to SPORT1.