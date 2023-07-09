Chelsea is starting a new era with Mauricio Pochettino as manager. The club is preparing for the upcoming season, and now the head coach could potentially sign a former Tottenham star to bolster the team’s offense.

The 2022-23 campaign was a complete disaster for the Blues. The team really struggled to compete last year, finishing outside European competitions spots with a disappointing 12th position in the Premier League.

Graham Potter was fired before the end of the season. The club tried to give Frank Lampard another chance to prove himself, but he also failed. That’s why they decided to hire an experienced manager as Mauricio Pochettino, who wants to succeed with the team from London.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to talk with a former Tottenham star to sign him for Chelsea

Chelsea will have a challenging 2023-24 season. The team must succeed this year after a very disappointing 2022-23 campaign. They are out of European competitions, so the local tournaments are all they have left.

Todd Boehly, the team’s owner, is looking for a complete makeover for the upcoming season. Huge names like N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Mason Mount, among others, have already left the club. Now, it’s time to find new players.

Mauricio Pochettino was recently hired as Chelsea’s new manager. He comes from PSG, where he coached from 2021 to 2022. Before that, he managed Tottenham, and now he wants to sign a former star of the Spurs to bolster his new team.

The Argentine manager is working to improve Chelsea’s roster. Speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino revealed that he will talk to Dele Alli, whom he coached at Tottenham, to see if he could make a return to the Premier League this year.

Alli, 27, joined Everton last year, but he was sent on loan to Besiktas for the second half of the season. This agreement came to an end this summer, and now it seems like the Premier League club is interested in considering offers for the attacking midfielder.