Harry Kane is a wanted man; the English striker has a contract with Tottenham until the end of this upcoming season after which the 29-year-old will be a free agent.

Kane has played 435 games for Spurs scoring 280 goals and he is also the Premier League’s second all-time leading scorer. The English international has interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester United, but it has been the German giants who sent a formal bid.

Now Fabrizio Romano is reporting Tottenham’s reaction to the initial bid, with one year remaining on his deal, Spurs is not keen on letting Kane go cheap.

Spurs nix Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane

According to Romano, Spurs were not happy with Bayern’s initial bid of €70 million plus add-ons. The Spurs board rejected the proposal and expected a much higher fee for the club’s best player of the last decade.

Bayern has been in need of a striker since the loss of Robert Lewandowski and are hoping the English striker can fill that void. Kane also has aspirations of becoming the top scorer in the history of the Premier League and that is a key reason he may favor a move within England.