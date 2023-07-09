Harry Kane is still one of the best strikers in the world alongside names such as Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski. Though the titles with Tottenham just don’t arrive after a tenure of more than a decade with the Spurs, he has been sensational.

Last season, Kane became the all-time top scorer of the club and also of England’s national team. At the pace he has, there’s no question Harry will also take the record from Alan Shearer as the best ever in Premier League goals.

However, the lack of trophies could change the destiny of Harry Kane. With a lot of uncertainty following the arrival of a new coach like Ange Postecoglou, many giant clubs in Europe believe this is a chance to make a massive offer.

Report: Bayern Munich makes another push for Harry Kane

According to a report from Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have made a second offer for Harry Kane to Tottenham. They are willing to pay a transfer fee of $100 million to acquire the striker.

It’s important to remember that, just last week, Bayern already sent a $90 million proposal which was rejected by the Spurs. Now, the three-digit push plus incentives could be very tempting.

Harry Kane’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 and that’s why, in case the star decides to leave, this is the last chance for Tottenham to get money in return.

Considering this scenario, Tottenham have already proposed a contract extension to the player which will pay him $250k per week. However, at least for the moment, Kane has no intention to sign it. This might be a hint of what’s next to come.