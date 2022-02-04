Tottenham will face Brighton and Hove for the fourth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Hotspurs aren't having a great season. In the Premier League they are far from the first places, and they were also left out of the Conference League due to an outbreak of COVID-19 that did not allow them to play their last game of the group stage. That is why they will now seek to fight for other tournaments, and this FA Cup could be a good opportunity.

In the case of Brighton and Hove, their goal of retaining the category in the Premier League is almost complete. With 30 points they are much closer to qualifying for the International Cups than to the relegation zone, and that is why they are now setting more ambitious goals. Among them, fighting this FA Cup could be a good option.

Tottenham vs Brighton: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London, England

Tottenham vs Brighton: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Tottenham vs Brighton: Storylines

There have been few games between these two rivals throughout history. Predictably, Tottenham dominate the statistics between both: in 22 games, the Hotspurs have won 13, while Brighton and Hove have won 5. In addition, there were 4 draws. This duel will be the second time they face each other for the FA Cup.

How to watch or live stream Tottenham vs Brighton in the US

This 2021/2022 FA Cup fourth round game will have a single broadcast. This match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Brighton and Hove can be watched in the United States only through ESPN +.

Tottenham vs Brighton: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Tottenham are the favorite with -110 odds, while Brighton and Hove have +310. A draw would finish in a +255 payout.

DraftKings Tottenham -110 Tie +255 Brighton +310

*Odds via DraftKings