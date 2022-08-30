Paris Saint-Germain will visit Toulouse for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

After three games in which Paris Saint-Germain had won categorically, being far superior to their rivals, scoring 17 goals and conceding 3; came a 1-1 draw against Monaco, which could well have been a defeat as the Monegasques scored the first goal and defended very well for much of the game.

In this Matchday, PSG will seek to continue at the top of the standings, a place they share with Marseille and Lens. To do this, they will have to beat Toulouse, who have had an unspectacular start in this Ligue 1. With 5 points, the product of one win, two draws and three losses; it is in the middle of the standings. Won they would come quite close to the first places, although of course against PSG perhaps a draw is not a bad result.

Toulouse vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Toulouse will play against PSG for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Wednesday, August 31 at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France.

Australia: 5 AM (September 1)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 1)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 1)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 1)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 1)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 1)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 1)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Toulouse vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada

France: Channel+Foot

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select

International: bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

