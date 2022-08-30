Toulouse will receive Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial). In Germany, it can be watched on DAZN.
After three games in which Paris Saint-Germain had won categorically, being far superior to their rivals, scoring 17 goals and conceding 3; came a 1-1 draw against Monaco, which could well have been a defeat as the Monegasques scored the first goal and defended very well for much of the game.
In this Matchday, PSG will seek to continue at the top of the standings, a place they share with Marseille and Lens. To do this, they will have to beat Toulouse, who have had an unspectacular start in this Ligue 1. With 5 points, the product of one win, two draws and three losses; it is in the middle of the standings. Won they would come quite close to the first places, although of course against PSG perhaps a draw is not a bad result.
Toulouse vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Toulouse will play against PSG for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Wednesday, August 31 at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France.
Toulouse vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
