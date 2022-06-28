The Gunners have set their sights on one of Lionel Scaloni’s troops ahead of the new Premier League season.

Arsenal is looking to get back to the top of the Premier League, last season Mikel Arteta had it tough at the early going but later managed to finish fifth and getting into the Europa League. Nonetheless Arsenal supporters were not happy that the team lost 13 matches over the course of the season.

The club is starting to look for pieces to improve the squad with the yet to be announced signing of Gabriel Jesus and adding Marquinhos and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to bolster the squad.

Now Mikel Arteta’s side has set their sights on a defender from Argentina currently at Ajax, Lisandro Martinez, here is what we know so far.

Lisandro Martinez could move to Arsenal

According to ESPN, Lisandro Martinez would command a transfer fee in the range of $42 million, Arsenal already tried to sign the player, but the bid was rejected last month. Lisandro Martinez has been with Ajax since 2019 after playing at Newell’s Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia in his native Argentina.

Manchester United is also tracking the centre back, but Ajax are under no pressure to sell, and Martinez has not expressed a desire to leave. Ajax are looking for something in the $50 million range, but that will depend on the demand.

Martinez has been capped 7 times by Argentina and won the 2021 Copa America and the Conmebol-UEFA Cup of Champions with the national team along with 4 titles at Ajax.