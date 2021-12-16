It’s never a dull transfer market for Chelsea who have placed their sights on a Inter Milan striker to help elevate Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea have seen their firm grip on the Premier League slip away in the recent couple of weeks and are now chasing Manchester City who are 5 points clear of Chelsea at the top of the standings. Thomas Tuchel is always looking to improve his squad and has set his sights on a Serie A forward for that jump in quality.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have put their eyes and budget on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. It has been long rumored that Martinez has been a transfer target of Premier League sides, with Spurs being the closest the Argentine got to England.

Now it would seem that Chelsea is willing to spend the big bucks and try to recreate the Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez tandem to win more silverware at Stamford Bridge.

Lautaro Martinez to Chelsea?

The 24-year-old Argentine is cementing his place on the Argentina national team and has been clutch for Inter this season with 10 goals in 15 Serie A games. Martinez would cost Chelsea a reported 100 million Euros.

Romelu Lukaku, who also cost over 100 million euros, has struggled at Chelsea with 3 goals in 11 outings. Lukaku was injured for a portion of the first half of the season and has returned in recent weeks and has not scored since week 4.

To put it into perspective, Christian Pulisic, who missed even more time than Romelu Lukaku has scored 2 goals to Lukaku’s 3. Chelsea is still looking for that big forward that can score consistently and while Timo Werner has scored mostly in Europe the club has yet to find a full-strength consistent goal scorer.

