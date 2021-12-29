The 25-year-old Brazilian forward is rumored to be heading to the Premier League in the winter on loan.

Gabriel Barbosa, who is known simply as Gabigol, is on the radar of Newcastle United. The Premier League side need help and fast if they want to survive relegation and the Brazilian forward could be just what the team needs.

Gabigol plays for Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo and has exploded with the popular club after being loaned out by Inter Milan to various clubs. At 25 and on the Brazilian national team, Gabigol could be the first big signing for Newcastle.

According to The Mirror, Gabigol would arrive on loan to the club with an option to buy at $22 million, a loan deal would give Gabigol room to try his luck in Europe and extend his stay at Newcastle if his signing is a success and the club avoid the drop.

Who is Gabigol? Newcastle United’s winter striker target

After getting a no from Benfica for Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, Gabigol turned up on the club’s radar. Gabigol has played for Santos in Brazil scoring 34 goals in over 100 games, a move to Inter Milan did not prosper playing 9 games and scoring 1 goal. It has been at Flamengo where Gabigol has earned his credentials scoring 42 goals in 60 games since 2020.

Gabigol has also found himself on the Brazilian national team scoring 5 goals in 17 matches, winning 9 titles for Flamengo and a Gold Medal at the Summer Olympics for Brazil in 2016. His last international goal was against Uruguay in a 4-1 pounding of La Celeste in October of 2021.