The Netherlands forward has been playing junk minutes at Barcelona and last scored on March 6th. Here are three Premier League clubs interested in Memphis Depay.

Memphis Depay arrived at Barcelona via a free transfer at the start of the season and is under contract until next year. Despite a bad spell at Manchester United where he scored 2 goals in 33 games from 2015-2017, Depay picked up steam at Lyon scoring 63 goals in 139 league matches before his move to Spain.

At Barcelona and singled out as a Ronald Koeman signing, Depay was a solution for the cash strapped team at the time. Since his Achilles tendon injury, Depay has averaged only 13 minutes of playing time in the last five matches. Nonetheless he has scored two goals during that stretch and improved his season numbers to 10 goals in 21 LaLiga matches.

Depay is set to miss out on Barcelona’s Europa League match with Eintracht Frankfurt, again due to a muscle strain, and while he has produced for the Catalan club the brass at Barcelona may look to cash in on his $50 million market value.

Which three Premier League teams want Memphis Depay?

According to The Sun, Barcelona and Xavi know the club has more long-term attacking options in Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, and it is Depay’s contract situation that has the directors ready to cash in now before he leaves on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

The Sun indicates that Arsenal, Everton, and Newcastle United are all in the running to get a discount forward in the summer. Despite being valued at $50 million all three clubs could sign the 28-year-old for less than that value given Barcelona will need to sell now.

At Arsenal, Depay would be an unlikely fit given the players that are there now, and the players rumored to be on the shopping list in the summer for the Gunners. Everton on the other hand would be a good fit for Depay, it would be a team where he would be a major improvement and a shot in the arm if Everton survive the drop this season.

Newcastle United look distant as the club will surely try to make a big splash in the transfer market, but the possibility to sign a Netherlands national team player to build on legitimacy on the cheap could only help matters, the question would be if Depay would be first choice at Newcastle if other players come in as well.