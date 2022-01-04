The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker is becoming highly touted, and Newcastle is willing to step in with a mega deal, although they face competition.

Darwin Núñez,22, has drawn a lot of comparisons, especially with that of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Núñez has showcased his skill and goal scoring touch in big games for Benfica, in total he has 19 goals in 42 games. Núñez began his career in Peñarol with a pitstop in Almería where he scored 16 goals in 30 games.

Now according to Tuttomercatoweb the Uruguayan striker may be moving to greener pastures with three clubs interested in signing him. This season in Portugal, Núñez has 13 goals in 13 games.

Benfica are willing to sell in the January window according to the report, but they are hoping to listen to offers in the range of $90 million. Darwin Núñez has drawn interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Three clubs after Darwin Núñez in January window

The report indicates that the two other clubs interested in signing Darwin Núñez now is Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. Luis Suarez is reportedly leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer, and this could open a huge move for Núñez who has had success in LaLiga before.

At Manchester City it’s a different story as Núñez would most likely not be the go to striker at the club needing to fight for playing time, at least at first. Newcastle may have the funds to take Núñez now, but would he play for a relegation bound club is a different story.

