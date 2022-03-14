In the wake of the UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, a lot of changes are expected to come at Paris Saint-Germain. For instance, a Barcelona star could replace Angel Di Maria.

There are still a few months to go in the 2021-22, but the season looks practically over for Paris Saint-Germain after an early UEFA Champions League exit. The French club can still have domestic success but that doesn't seem to be enough anymore.

The atmosphere at the Parc des Princes was far from great in the weekend when PSG beat Bordeaux 3-0 in a Ligue 1 affair. Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed, which sums up pretty well how disgruntled the Parisians are after the European failure.

Mauricio Pochettino may have his days numbered at PSG but he is not the only one whose job is in jeopardy. Besides him and Leonardo, Angel Di Maria could be one of the players to leave the club.

PSG reportedly target Barcelona winger to replace Di Maria

According to Loic Tanzi of RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on landing Ousmane Dembele to replace Di Maria in the summer. The Frenchman's contract with Barcelona runs out in June and his future could be elsewhere.

Dembele, 24, became the Cules' record signing for an astonishing $154 million in 2017 but a number of injuries have prevented him from making the best of his potential at the Camp Nou. It's uncertain what Dembele will do next as he turned down Barcelona's offers throughout the season but Xavi seems to be an admirer of him.

Meanwhile, it may sound surprising that PSG consider to part ways with Di Maria, who has done great at the club. However, his deal is also up in the summer and he is not getting any younger. Di Maria turned 34 in February, while Dembele will only be 25 years old in May. If he decides to play out his contract with Barcelona, PSG would be a probable landing spot for the winger.