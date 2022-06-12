Trinidad and Tobago host Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for Matchday 4 of the Concacaf Nations League, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines face each other in what will be Matchday 4 of Group C in League B of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The locals are, together with Nicaragua, the main candidates for promotion from Group C of League B. That is why the two games between them will surely be the important ones. The Trinidadians will try to reach the final Matchday in which they face the Nicaraguans without them taking a large number of points.

In the case of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, their main fight is to preserve the category, a goal that they will surely fight with the Bahamas. The first game between these two teams was a victory for the Bahamians, forcing the Saint Vincentians to get as many points as possible and in the final Matchday, when they play again with the Bahamas.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Date

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago will be played on Monday, June 13 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match this Monday, June 13 at 7:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

