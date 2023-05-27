Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a definitive game in group E. Tunisia U-20 and Uruguay U-20 will play for a place in the next round at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Read more about how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Tunisia U-20 are very close to sealing their qualification to the round of 16. Their worse goal differential than the opponent means they must win to finish second. However, they’ll secure a spot in the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams with a tie.
Uruguay U-20 were part of a thrilling game against England U-20 despite it was a 3-2 loss. The defeat was a big blow, but they would still be in the round of 16 with a draw. They would also do so as a third even if they are defeated by two goals.
Tunisia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: Kick-Off Time
Tunisia U-20 will meet Uruguay U-20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Sunday, May 28.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 29)
Iran: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (May 29)
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Tunisia: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Tunisia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN+, RDS App
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus
Uruguay: Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, NS Eventos 1, TCC, Montecable HD 1