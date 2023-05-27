Tunisia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a definitive game in group E. Tunisia U-20 and Uruguay U-20 will play for a place in the next round at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Read more about how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Tunisia U-20 are very close to sealing their qualification to the round of 16. Their worse goal differential than the opponent means they must win to finish second. However, they’ll secure a spot in the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams with a tie.

Uruguay U-20 were part of a thrilling game against England U-20 despite it was a 3-2 loss. The defeat was a big blow, but they would still be in the round of 16 with a draw. They would also do so as a third even if they are defeated by two goals.

Tunisia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: Kick-Off Time

Tunisia U-20 will meet Uruguay U-20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Sunday, May 28.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 29)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (May 29)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Tunisia: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 3:00 PM

Tunisia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, RDS App

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus

Uruguay: Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, NS Eventos 1, TCC, Montecable HD 1