Turkiye vs Italy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 28, 2026

Turkiye host Italy at Atatürk Spor Kompleksi in Bursa for a UEFA Nations League League A Group A1 clash. Both are navigating a demanding group with France and Belgium. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Turkiye vs Italy Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Monday, September 28, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Turkiye vs Italy in the USA

Turkiye vs Italy will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX, which are UEFA’s listed U.S. broadcast partners for the 2026/27 Nations League.

Can I watch Turkiye vs Italy for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on its listed U.S. plans, and its dedicated Turkiye vs Italy page displays the matchup with a “$0 Today” offer and the option to “Try for free”.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Turkiye and Italy meet in League A, Group A1 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, one of the competition’s most demanding sections. France and Belgium complete the four-team group, meaning every result carries weight in the race for the top two places. The September 28 game is Matchday 2 for both sides, coming just three days after Turkiye hosts France and Italy faces Belgium.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

For Italy, the game is part of a major rebuilding project under Roberto Mancini, who has returned as head coach after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mancini selected a 34-player squad for the September and October fixtures, including nine players receiving their first senior Italy call-up.

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The group features a mixture of established names such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali and younger players being evaluated during the new cycle.

Turkiye, meanwhile, are coming off their return to the World Cup in 2026 after ending a 24-year absence from the tournament. Vincenzo Montella remains in charge and selected a 29-player squad for the Nations League fixtures, although Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yıldız are unavailable because of injuries. That leaves Turkiye without two of their most prominent midfield and attacking options for the September window.

What time is the Turkiye vs Italy match?

The Türkiye vs Italy match kicks off on Monday, September 28, at 2:45 PM ET. The game starts at 8:45 PM local time in Bursa at Atatürk Spor Kompleksi. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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