Why aren’t Hakan Calhanoglu, Kenan Yildiz playing today for Turkiye vs France in 2026-28 Nations League Matchday 1?

Turkiye kicks off its 2026–28 UEFA Nations League campaign against France, but the Turkish side faces a steep uphill battle without stars Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz available for the high-stakes opener.

Turkiye will be without two of its most key figures when opening its 2026–28 UEFA Nations League campaign against France, as Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz have both been ruled out for the crucial matchup. The sudden selection crisis adds pressure ahead of a blockbuster clash against one of the top tournament favorites.

Neither Calhanoglu nor Yildiz will feature for Turkiye against France after injury issues kept them out of head coach Vincenzo Montella’s squad for this international window entirely.

On one hand, Calhanoglu was sidelined after picking up a muscle injury during club duty ahead of the break. On the other, Yildiz suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot during Juventus’ Serie A opener against Frosinone.

Advertisement

With how to watch and start time in the US confirmed for Turkiye vs France in the UEFA Nations League, both sides are looking to kick off Group A1 on the right foot in a high-stakes group that also features European powerhouses Italy and Belgium.

Ready for this first challenge 👊



🇹🇷🇫🇷 at 8:45 PM pic.twitter.com/KAtNc555jU — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 25, 2026

Turkiye’s predicted lineup without Calhanoglu and Yildiz

Along with Calhanoglu and Yildiz, Turkiye will also be without defender Mert Muldur, who remains out with an injury. Here is how Montella’s side is expected to line up against France:

Advertisement

Goalkeeper: Ugurcan Cakir

Defenders: Zeki Celik (RB), Merih Demiral (CB), Abdulkerim Bardakci (CB), Ferdi Kadioglu (LB)

Midfielders: Ismail Yuksek, Salih Ozcan, Arda Guler (CAM), Kerem Akturkoglu (LW), Yunus Akgun (RW)

Forward: Baris Alper Yilmaz (ST)

With Real Madrid playmaker Guler pulling the strings in midfield, Turkiye aims to pull off a home statement victory over France before turning its focus to a Matchday 2 fixture against Italy.

Key takeaways

Turkiye will open its 2026–28 UEFA Nations League campaign without two key figures.

will open its 2026–28 UEFA Nations League campaign without two key figures. Kenan Yildiz was ruled out after fracturing a metatarsal during Juventus’ Serie A opener.

was ruled out after fracturing a metatarsal during Juventus’ Serie A opener. Vincenzo Montella will rely on playmaker Arda Guler to lead Turkiye’s midfield setup.