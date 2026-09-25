Why was Kylian Mbappe subbed off by France vs Turkiye today in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League?

France scored first and holds on against Turkey after Kylian Mbappe left the match in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League opener.

Kylian Mbappe broke through for France‘s opening goal against Turkiye in their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League opener, but his night ended early due to an apparent right leg injury. The French captain was forced off in the 58th minute, with manager Zinedine Zidane sending on Desire Doue as a substitute.

Until his departure, Mbappe had served as France’s primary catalyst against a stubborn Turkish defense that had kept Les Bleus contained. His 54th-minute finish finally broke the deadlock in what had been a tightly contested, defensive battle.

Uncertainty now looms over the superstar forward, who left the pitch in visible discomfort. With three key international fixtures remaining in this window, France will hold its breath as medical staff evaluate the severity of Mbappe’s injury.

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Meanwhile, Turkiye got off to a sluggish start in League A of the 2026–28 UEFA Nations League cycle. Though the hosts pushed aggressively in the second half, French goalkeeper Mike Maignan delivered a sensational performance between the posts to keep them at bay.

Mbappé in a lot of pain 🥴



Get well soon, Kylian 🙏



🎥 @Metecann pic.twitter.com/n9GRcd4ttC — 433 (@433) September 25, 2026

Mbappe extends his legacy in France

With his strike against Turkiye, Mbappe padded his ledger as Les Bleus’ all-time top scorer, bringing his total to 67 goals in 107 international appearances. The finish further cements his historic record atop the French national team’s scoring charts.

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The goal also brought Mbappe to 10 career UEFA Nations League tallies, pulling him level with Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres. However, he still trails Norway’s Erling Haaland, who leads the competition’s all-time charts with an astounding 21 goals in 17 matches.

While Mbappe continues to shine internationally, his workload remains a point of emphasis for Real Madrid. With Los Blancos sitting on 16 points through seven matches, Madrid will need their marquee superstar at full strength ahead of a grueling stretch across LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.

Key takeaways

Kylian Mbappe exited in the 58th minute following an apparent right leg injury.

exited in the 58th minute following an apparent right leg injury. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan delivered a sensational performance to keep Turkiye at bay.

delivered a sensational performance to keep Turkiye at bay. France’s captain brought his record scoring total to 67 goals in 107 appearances.