The Seattle Sounders and Orlando City’s seasons is over, the Sounders saw their year ended at home by losing to LAFC 1-0 in the Western Conference semifinals, while the Lions were defeated 2-0 by the Columbus Crew in a match Orlando City could never find their rhythm.

It has been no secret that Nicolás Lodeiro’s time in MLS has been coming to an end, with his contract up and the Sounders looking to move on from the generation of players that won two MLS Cups, Lodeiro was rumored to be entertaining various offers from within MLS and South America.

Mauricio Pereyra’s name does come as a surprise to many, the 33-year-old has been instrumental for the Lions in his five seasons at the club but now Area Sports Network is reporting both could return to Nacional of Uruguay, where they began their careers and even played together at one point.

Situation of both players

Mauricio Pereyra is reported to be willing to mutually terminate his contract with Orlando City to return to Uruguay. Pereyra won two league titles with Nacional and now under former Inter Milan star Alvaro Recoba as coach, Pereyra could be a major piece for the team playing either in the middle or on the wing.

Nicolás Lodeiro has been courted by Nacional for a long time, winning 4 titles when he began his career with El Bolso, according to sources unless a major offer comes from South America or MLS, Nicolás Lodeiro could return home.

The pace of Uruguayan soccer at the league level is much slower than that of MLS and players in the age range and experience of Nicolás Lodeiro and Mauricio Pereyra are vital on Uruguayan sides known more for selling than buying.

About Nacional of Uruguay

Nacional of Uruguay is one of South America ‘s most traditional clubs, founded in 1899, Los Tricolores won the Copa Libertadores on three occasions, their last title being in 1988. Nacional also won the Copa Intercontinental, today the Club World Cup, three times as well.

The team has 14 World Cup winning participants from the 1930 and 1950 titles won by Uruguay and has won the Uruguayan league 49 times.