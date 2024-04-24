No names have been given yet but two players who are playing for a club in the Premier League have reportedly been arrested on a rape allegation.

Two 19-year-old Premier League players have been suspended by their club and will face rape charges after being arrested at their team stadium The Sun is reporting.

No names nor the club has been released pending the investigation, as both 19-year-olds were taken to a police station and questioned over the incident.

The rape in question is stated to have occurred on Friday, the alleged victim contacted police a few hours after the incident.

Police statement on Premier League players accused of rape

A police spokesman stated: “Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.



“Both men have since been released on police bail.” This is now the third major incident involving Premier League players as Mason Greenwood and Benjamin Mendy both faced rape charges over the last two years.