Manchester United have had a miserable season, despite making the FA Cup final the Red Devils have been generally poor this season.

Manchester United’s season is hanging by a thread, with the FA Cup to play for, Erik ten Hag’s time at the club has been largely a disappointment, with an EFL Cup to his name but not much else.

This season the Premier League side was dirt poor with an underwhelming 15-12-5 record. The team is winless in their last 4 games. Then there were the off-field issues between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho, leaving the club without a star player who went on to play well for Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils have not been able to provide much in the way of answers. Reports out of England stating that Erik ten Hag is almost assured of being relieved of his duties by season’s end, The Sun has reported 7 candidates to take over the job.

Manchester United coaching candidates

According to The Sun the following list of names are who the brass at ManU have set their sights on, Thomas Tuchel, set to be relieved of his duties from Bayern Munich in the summer. Zinedine Zidane, reportedly ManU is the former Real Madrid boss’ first choice.

Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town, Michael Carrick who is Middlesborough’s manager, then there is Gareth Southgate if he leaves England after the Euros.

Julian Nagelsmann and Graham Potter round out the list of possible incoming Manchester United managers.