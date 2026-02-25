UCL bracket: Who are Galatasaray playing next in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League after eliminating Juventus?

Though it was not without a fair share of suspense, Galatasaray knocked Juventus out of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs. With an aggregate score of 7-5, the Turkish club is through to the round of 16.

Juventus fought until the end and almost completed the impossible. However, Galatasaray struck at the right time to break all hearts at Allianz Stadium. Who else but former Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to score the decisive goal. Despite the 3-2 loss in Turin (7-5 aggregate), Galatasaray are moving on to the round of 16, while Juventus is out of the race.

Galatasaray will now play either No. 3 Liverpool or No. 4 Tottenham Hotspur. Galatasaray have already played Liverpool in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. During the league stage, “The Lions” defeated the Merseyside club by a score of 1-0 in Istanbul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is round of 16 draw?

The round of 16 draw will take place on Friday, February 27th at 6:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). In addition to the round of 16 matchups, the draw will determine the quarterfinal and semifinal, as well.

Galatasaray players celebrate after a goal

Advertisement

From now on, teams will follow the path of the bracket until the final, which will be held at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, May the 30th. That means there will be no more draws.

Advertisement

see also UCL bracket: Who are Real Madrid playing next in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League after beating Benfica?

Potential matchups

Liverpool FC vs Galatasaray and Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid

Tottenham vs Galatasaray and Liverpool FC vs Atletico Madrid

Advertisement

Liverpool and Galatasaray have met in the UEFA Champions League five times in the past. So far, the latter own bragging rights with two wins, two draws, and one loss, according to UEFA.com.

As for Tottenham, Galatasaray have never faced the North London side. If their record against the other North London clubs is any indication, the Lions should be cautious, as they have never beaten either Chelsea (0W – 3L – 1D) or Arsenal (0-2-0) in UEFA competitions.

Advertisement