UCL bracket: Who are Real Madrid playing next in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League after beating Benfica?

Real Madrid and Benfica starred in a memorable matchup in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs. With drama on and off the pitch, both clubs put it all on the line. However, at the end of the day, only one could move on to the round of 16.

The action was relentless from the very start between Real Madrid and Benfica. In more ways than one, tensions boiled over, as Benfica fans clashed with police before the Champions League rematch and the controversy surrounding Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr. took center stage. Still, setting all the outside noise aside, both sides delivered entertaining football on the pitch throughout the entire series.

In the end, Real Madrid prevailed, largely thanks to their 1-0 victory at Estadio da Luz in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs. To clear any doubts, Real Madrid won 2-1 at home in the second leg. The 3–1 aggregate score in favor of Real Madrid meant the 15-time European champions remain in the hunt for the 2025–26 title.

Who are Real Madrid playing in round of 16?

After knocking Benfica out of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid have yet to discover who will be their next opponent. However, they have a pretty clear idea. Real Madrid will take on either No. 7 Sporting CP or No. 8 Manchester City.

Had Benfica defeated Real Madrid, they could’ve met with their cross-town rivals. That wasn’t the case, and instead, it will be Real Madrid who face another Portuguese side or go up against Pep Guardiola’s club.

When will Real Madrid learn their next opponent?

The round of 16 draw will be held on Friday, February 27th at 6:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). During the draw, the quarterfinal and semifinal will be decided, as well. No more draws will be held during the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, meaning teams will follow the path of the bracket until the final, which will be held at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, May the 30th.

Potential matchups

Man. City vs Real Madrid and Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt

and Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Sporting CP vs Real Madrid and Man. City vs Bodo/Glimt

Real Madrid have faced Sporting CP four times in Champions League history, according to UEFA.com, recording three victories and one draw. As for Manchester City, Real Madrid have played them 15 times, with a perfectly balanced record: five wins, five losses, and five draws.

If Real Madrid draw Manchester City in the round of 16, it would mark the seventh elimination-round matchup between the two clubs. Moreover, it would be the fifth straight year they face off (2021–22 semifinals, 2022–23 semifinals, 2023–24 quarterfinals, 2024–25 knockout phase playoffs).