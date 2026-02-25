Trending topics:
Where to watch Juventus vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Juventus receive Galatasaray in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Teun Koopmeiners of Juventus
© Burak Kara/Getty ImagesTeun Koopmeiners of Juventus

Juventus take on Galatasaray in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Juventus vs Galatasaray online in the US on Fubo]

What was billed as a balanced knockout phase play-offs battle has quickly tilted, as Galatasaray carry a commanding 5-2 edge into the second leg after a dominant first-leg performance at home.

Now it’s do-or-die for Juventus, who must win by three goals on their own turf to stay alive and reach the Round of 16. Expect urgency, intensity, and plenty of drama — this is one you won’t want to miss.

When will the Juventus vs Galatasaray match be played?

Juventus will face Galatasaray this Wednesday, February 25, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offsThe game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Khephren Thuram of Juventus battles for possession with Baris Alper Yilmaz of Galatasaray – Burak Kara/Getty Images

Khephren Thuram of Juventus battles for possession with Baris Alper Yilmaz of Galatasaray – Burak Kara/Getty Images

Juventus vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Galatasaray in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Galatasaray. Catch all the action live on FuboOther options: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

