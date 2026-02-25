What happens if Juventus win, tie or lose vs Galatasaray today in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase playoff leg 2?

An intriguing chapter of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs unfolds in Turin as Juventus host Galatasaray on Feb. 25, 2026. The second leg at Allianz Stadium follows a dramatic first meeting, with plenty at stake.

Kick-off is set for 3 PM ET and from the United States viewers can catch the match on platforms like Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network as part of the UCL broadcast slate.

With the aggregate finely poised after Galatasaray’s strong first-leg showing, every pass and corner could ripple beyond this night’s result. Turin’s lights are ready for another tense European evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Juventus beat Galatasaray?

Juventus enter the second leg at the Allianz Stadium chasing a remarkable turnaround. After suffering a 5-2 defeat in the first leg, the Italians know only a comprehensive win will swing the tie back in their favor.

Kenan Yoldoz of Juventus FC in action during a Serie A match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A victory by any margin greater than the three-goal deficit would immediately flip the aggregate score, sending Juventus through to the UEFA Champions League round of 16. With the competition’s knockout play-offs decided over two legs and no away goals rule, simply outscoring their visitors over 180 minutes is all that matters. However, if Juventus win by three goals, the game would go to extra time, playing two more periods of 15 minutes each, and if the draw persists, a shootout will determine the winner. A victory by less than three goals won’t be enough for the Turin side.

Advertisement

What happens if Juventus and Galatasaray tie?

A draw tonight would see Galatasaray keep their aggregate advantage and eliminate Juventus. Therefore, the odds favor the Turkish side, which only needs to avoid a defeat by three or more goals to qualify for the round of 16.

Advertisement

What happens if Juventus lose to Galatasaray today?

If Juventus fail to win, or even draw with Galatasaray without overturning the aggregate, their European journey ends abruptly. The Turkish side currently leads 5-2 over two legs, and any result short of Juventus overturning that gap would see Galatasaray through to the round of 16.

A loss would compound a disappointing week for the Italian club, extending its struggles in continental competition and leaving it to regroup domestically without the lure of further Champions League nights. It would also signal a significant achievement for Galatasaray, who could reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2013/14 should they advance.

Advertisement