The round of 16 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League is drawing near. To ensure you don’t miss any highlights from the most thrilling club tournament on the European continent, we will provide you with the key dates and details of the first and second leg matches that are scheduled to take place.

The UEFA Champions League stands out as arguably the most challenging club tournament in global soccer. The round of 16 unquestionably heralds the onset of the tournament’s most captivating phase, given that the group stage typically features teams of varying strengths.

As the tournament progresses, the best 16 teams from the continent emerge in the round of 16. Powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and the reigning champions, Manchester City, are among the primary favorites. Nevertheless, teams like Inter, PSG and Atletico Madrid appear to possess the potential to challenge for favoritism in this competitive stage.

Round of 16 duels

As happens in each edition, there are matches that seem more like early finals since two teams that are candidates to go far in the tournament face each other, and other duels that are more of the type: “David against Goliath”, where a much less powerful team will seek to surprise a giant from the continent.

Due to parity, probably the most interesting duel will be Inter and Atletico Madrid, although Arsenal vs Porto and Napoli vs Barcelona are also promising. The rest of the duels will be: RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, PSG vs Real Sociedad, PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, Lazio vs Bayern Munich and finally what would a priori be the most uneven duel: Manchester City vs Copenhagen.

Date of first and second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 is scheduled to take place from February 13 to March 13. This signifies an exciting month for European soccer enthusiasts, as they anticipate witnessing their favorite teams contend for a spot among the top 8 in this edition of the continental tournament.

First leg games:

Tuesday, February 13

Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Wednesday, February 14

PSG vs Real Sociedad

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Tuesday, February 20

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund

Inter vs Atletico Madrid

Wednesday, February 21

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Second leg:

Tuesday, March 5

Bayern Munich vs Lazio

Real Sociedad vs PSG

Wednesday, March 6

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Manchester City vs Copenhagen

Tuesday, March 12

Arsenal vs Porto

Barcelona vs Napoli

Wednesday, March 13

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV

Atletico Madrid vs Inter