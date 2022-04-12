Villarreal and Real Madrid have already punched their tickets to the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Take a look at the tournament bracket to know every team's route to the grand final in France.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is reaching its most exciting stages. Villarreal and Real Madrid are the first teams to secure a place in the semifinals following a wild day of UCL action on Tuesday, April 12.

The La Liga clubs have managed to book their places but not without some drama. While Unai Emery's side advanced to the semis thanks to a last-minute goal against Bayern Munich, the Merengues had to go to extra time to beat Chelsea.

Both Spanish clubs are now just two games away from the tournament decider, which has been relocated to Saint-Denis, in the north of Paris, France following the Russia invasion of Ukraine. Check out here the Champions League bracket as the grand final draws nearer.

2021-22 Champions League bracket: Semifinal games

The road to Saint-Denis has already been set after the round of 16 with the final draw of the tournament. Villarreal know they'll face the winner of Benfica vs. Liverpool, while Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid or Manchester City.

The Reds head into the second leg in high spirits following a 3-1 away victory, while the Colchoneros have work to do at home to turn the series around against the Citizens, who won 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.