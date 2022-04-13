The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final is just around the corner but there's still a lot to be played for before the tournament decider. Check out here the extra time rules and how the tiebreaker works in overtime of knockout stage games.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is reaching its crucial stages and the soccer community couldn't feel more excited about it. Only a few teams are still on pace to book a ticket to the grand final in Saint-Denis, in the north of Paris, France.

The tournament decider was originally expected to take place in Saint Petersburg, but UEFA has changed the venue after the Ukraine invasion. That was not the only modification in this edition, though, as the governing body also decided to abolish the away goal rule.

That means that away goals will not have the same influence they used to, as all goals will have the same weight on the aggregate score. But what is the tiebreaker in case teams finish level after regular time? Let's take a look at the extra time rules of the 2021-22 Champions League knockout stage.

2021-22 Champions League overtime rules: How does extra time work in the knockout phase?

When teams finished tied on aggregate after 180 minutes - first and second legs - away goals no longer work as tiebreaker and the sides in question will have to go to extra time, which consists on 30 extra minutes to decide the winner.

The overtime is split into two periods of 15 minutes each, with a short intermission between the halves. If the draw persists after extra time, the winner is decided by penalty kicks. This tie-breaker system works for all Champions League knockout stage matches, including the grand final.

